    Controlling the information space: Intelligence as a strategic weapon

    Controlling the information space: Intelligence as a strategic weapon

    UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Glyndwr Michael was buried with full military honors. His grave was marked to include reference to his service as Major Martin.

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 12:31
    Photo ID: 9500580
    VIRIN: 260130-A-A4479-6992
    Resolution: 2472x3296
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: US
    Controlling the information space: Intelligence as a strategic weapon

