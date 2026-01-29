While the Americans were striking at Kunsan, bombardment did continue at Incheon. This was especially true on the island of Wolmido just off the coast of Incheon. Targets were softened ahead of the invasion.
Controlling the information space: Intelligence as a strategic weapon
