Patton’s “Ghost Army” utilized blow up weapons, such as this M4 Sherman tank to show a massive buildup in Southern Britain in 1943 and 1944. Coupled with agents feeding intelligence to the Germans, this lent evidence that the Allies would attack at Calais rather than elsewhere on the mainland.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 12:31
|Photo ID:
|9500565
|VIRIN:
|260130-A-A4479-8262
|Resolution:
|842x545
|Size:
|161.33 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Controlling the information space: Intelligence as a strategic weapon [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Controlling the information space: Intelligence as a strategic weapon
No keywords found.