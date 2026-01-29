(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Controlling the information space: Intelligence as a strategic weapon

    Controlling the information space: Intelligence as a strategic weapon

    UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Patton’s “Ghost Army” utilized blow up weapons, such as this M4 Sherman tank to show a massive buildup in Southern Britain in 1943 and 1944. Coupled with agents feeding intelligence to the Germans, this lent evidence that the Allies would attack at Calais rather than elsewhere on the mainland.

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 12:31
    Controlling the information space: Intelligence as a strategic weapon

