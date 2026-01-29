The Crew of the HMS Seraph in 1943, the crew was responsible for the placement of the body of “Major Martin” since an airborne operation was considered too risky to discovery.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 12:31
|Photo ID:
|9500560
|VIRIN:
|260130-A-A4479-5320
|Resolution:
|2297x1772
|Size:
|563.21 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Controlling the information space: Intelligence as a strategic weapon [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Controlling the information space: Intelligence as a strategic weapon
No keywords found.