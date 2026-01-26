Mobile District hosts 2nd Quarter Regional Governance Meeting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Atlantic Division 2nd Quarter FY 2026 Regional Governance Meeting pose for a group photo in front of the Mobile District Headquarters, Mobile, Alabama, January 28, 2026. The three-day conference gave leaders the opportunity to share about their district’s different projects and the opportunity to tour the Port of Mobile, as the conference was hosted by the Mobile District. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)