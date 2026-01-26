(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mobile District hosts 2nd Quarter Regional Governance Meeting [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Mobile District hosts 2nd Quarter Regional Governance Meeting

    MOBILE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2025

    Photo by Charles Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Atlantic Division 2nd Quarter FY 2026 Regional Governance Meeting pose for a group photo in front of the Mobile District Headquarters, Mobile, Alabama, January 28, 2026. The three-day conference gave leaders the opportunity to share about their district’s different projects and the opportunity to tour the Port of Mobile, as the conference was hosted by the Mobile District. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 11:17
    Photo ID: 9498233
    VIRIN: 260128-A-VP913-1001
    Resolution: 5680x4056
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: MOBILE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mobile District hosts 2nd Quarter Regional Governance Meeting [Image 4 of 4], by Charles Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mobile District hosts 2nd Quarter Regional Governance Meeting
    Mobile District hosts 2nd Quarter Regional Governance Meeting
    Mobile District hosts 2nd Quarter Regional Governance Meeting
    Mobile District hosts 2nd Quarter Regional Governance Meeting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Mobile District hosts 2nd Quarter Regional Governance Meeting

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery