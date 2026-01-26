Scott Ellzey, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District project manager, answers a question regarding a Civil Works project during the South Atlantic Division 2nd Quarter FY 2026 Regional Governance Meeting at the Mobile District Headquarters, Mobile, Alabama, January 26, 2026. The conference brought together leaders throughout SAD to learn about the status of projects and bring up any needs to the SAD commander. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 11:17
|Photo ID:
|9498230
|VIRIN:
|260126-A-VP913-1003
|Resolution:
|7808x3240
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|MOBILE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mobile District hosts 2nd Quarter Regional Governance Meeting [Image 4 of 4], by Charles Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mobile District hosts 2nd Quarter Regional Governance Meeting
No keywords found.