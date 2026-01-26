Mobile District hosts 2nd Quarter Regional Governance Meeting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Scott Ellzey, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District project manager, answers a question regarding a Civil Works project during the South Atlantic Division 2nd Quarter FY 2026 Regional Governance Meeting at the Mobile District Headquarters, Mobile, Alabama, January 26, 2026. The conference brought together leaders throughout SAD to learn about the status of projects and bring up any needs to the SAD commander. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)