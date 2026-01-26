(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mobile District hosts 2nd Quarter Regional Governance Meeting [Image 1 of 4]

    Mobile District hosts 2nd Quarter Regional Governance Meeting

    MOBILE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Charles Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    Maggie Williams, Vice President of Communications and Federal Affairs with the Alabama Port Authority addresses members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Atlantic Division as they tour the Port of Mobile in Mobile, Alabama, January 26, 2026. The tour was part of the 2nd Quarter FY 2026 Regional Governance Meeting hosted by the Mobile District. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 11:17
    Photo ID: 9498232
    VIRIN: 260126-A-VP913-1001
    Resolution: 7760x5304
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: MOBILE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mobile District hosts 2nd Quarter Regional Governance Meeting [Image 4 of 4], by Charles Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mobile District hosts 2nd Quarter Regional Governance Meeting

    MobileDelivers; Mobile District; USACE; SAD; Partnerships

