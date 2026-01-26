Maggie Williams, Vice President of Communications and Federal Affairs with the Alabama Port Authority addresses members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Atlantic Division as they tour the Port of Mobile in Mobile, Alabama, January 26, 2026. The tour was part of the 2nd Quarter FY 2026 Regional Governance Meeting hosted by the Mobile District. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)
Mobile District hosts 2nd Quarter Regional Governance Meeting
