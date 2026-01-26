Mobile District hosts 2nd Quarter Regional Governance Meeting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Doug Otto, CEO of the Alabama Port Authority, far left, shows Brig. Gen. Zachary Miller, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Atlantic Division commander, an area of the Port of Mobile that USACE worked on during the tour of the Port, Mobile, Alabama, January 26, 2026. The tour of the Port of Mobile was one of the highlights of this year’s 2nd Quarter Regional Governance Meeting hosted by the Mobile District. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)