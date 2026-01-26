(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mobile District hosts 2nd Quarter Regional Governance Meeting [Image 2 of 4]

    Mobile District hosts 2nd Quarter Regional Governance Meeting

    MOBILE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2025

    Photo by Charles Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    Doug Otto, CEO of the Alabama Port Authority, far left, shows Brig. Gen. Zachary Miller, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Atlantic Division commander, an area of the Port of Mobile that USACE worked on during the tour of the Port, Mobile, Alabama, January 26, 2026. The tour of the Port of Mobile was one of the highlights of this year’s 2nd Quarter Regional Governance Meeting hosted by the Mobile District. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 11:17
    Photo ID: 9498231
    VIRIN: 260126-A-VP913-1002
    Resolution: 6848x4504
    Size: 3.79 MB
    Location: MOBILE, ALABAMA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mobile District hosts 2nd Quarter Regional Governance Meeting [Image 4 of 4], by Charles Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mobile District hosts 2nd Quarter Regional Governance Meeting

