Mobile District hosts 2nd Quarter Regional Governance Meeting

Photo By Charles Walker | Scott Ellzey, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District project manager, answers a question regarding a Civil Works project during the South Atlantic Division 2nd Quarter FY 2026 Regional Governance Meeting at the Mobile District Headquarters, Mobile, Alabama, January 26, 2026. The conference brought together leaders throughout SAD to learn about the status of projects and bring up any needs to the SAD commander. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)

MOBILE, Ala. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, hosted the 2nd Quarter FY 2026 South Atlantic Regional Governance Meeting at the new Mobile District Headquarters in Mobile, Alabama.

The three-day meeting provided an opportunity for district commanders, deputy for programs and project management, and other staff to present topics requiring decisions from the South Atlantic Division commanding general.

Brig. Gen. Zachary Miller, USACE SAD commander, said the RGM is where decisions that impact the division and region are made to ensure the success of projects and districts.

“Our regional governance provides the revenue for regional decisions to be made, particularly decisions impacting balancing our workload to the workforce,” Miller said. “In terms of workload and workforce, what we have to do is align what we currently do with what we must do, and where we want to be, to achieve our goals in our program. We also need to meet our goals, delivering quality projects on time, within budget, and safely, and that is why we come together quarterly. It is to ensure we are winning.”

During the three-day meeting, participants not only met to make decisions but also toured one of the Mobile District’s most significant projects, the Mobile Harbor project, which made the Port of Mobile one of the largest in the region.

The Mobile Harbor deepening and widening project is one of the crowning achievements not only for the Mobile District but also for SAD and USACE.

“The tour of the Port of Mobile allowed SAD leaders to visualize the benefits of the Port and how the Mobile District’s relationship with the Port is a dynamic partnership and one that is a benefit for everyone involved,” said Col. Kelcey Shaw, Mobile District commander.

The RGM also highlighted the great work Mobile District employees have been doing and continue to do.

Miller presented awards to the Public Affairs Office, including Andy Hayes, who won the USACE Civilian Graphic Designer of the Year, and Travis England, who won the Public Affairs Excellence Award for Command Information, and the Mobile PAO won the USACE Organization of the Year for Community Relations for 2024.

The Dam Safety Team received the Dam Safety Team Award for Excellence, Alou Rice was named the Civil Engineering Professional of the Year, Jesse Hall was named Coastal Navigation Program Manager of the Year, and the Mobile District Safety Office earned the Army Safety and Occupational Health Star designation for 2025.

And Jason Krick, Mobile District Chief of Engineering, won the Lieutenant Gen. John W. Morris Civilian of the Year Award as the top civilian worker in all of USACE for 2025.

Shaw said it was a great RGM not only for SAD as a whole but also for the Mobile District.

“The Mobile District was honored to host leaders from across the South Atlantic Division,” Shaw said. “It afforded us the opportunity to highlight the valuable work that the Mobile District performs in support of our stakeholders across the nation, as well as the importance of maintaining rock-solid partnerships with the geographic districts in delivering quality products.”