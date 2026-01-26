CLB-4, HMH-466 Helicopter Support Team Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. William McCoy, a logistics specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 4, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, removes duct tape from a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle after a helicopter support team training event at Landing Zone Swan, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 27, 2026. Marines with CLB-4 supported 1st Marine Aircraft Wing to sustain proficiency and enhance capabilities of helicopter support team operations for future multi-modal logistic operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessi Stegall)