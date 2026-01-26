CLB-4, HMH-466 Helicopter Support Team Training

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Angel Prattsbermudez, a logistics specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 4, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, attaches a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle to a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 466, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 1st Marine Air Wing during a helicopter support team training event at Landing Zone Swan, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 27, 2026. Marines with CLB-4 supported 1st MAW to sustain proficiency and enhance capabilities of helicopter support team operations for future multi-modal logistic operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessi Stegall)
|01.26.2026
|01.29.2026 01:42
|9497787
|260127-M-CX474-1692
|2441x3659
|1.88 MB
|LANDING ZONE SWAN, OKINAWA, JP
|3
|0
