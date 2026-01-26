U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Colby Battles, a logistics specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 4, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, removes paracord from a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle after a helicopter support team training event at Landing Zone Swan, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 27, 2026. Marines with CLB-4 supported 1st Marine Aircraft Wing to sustain proficiency and enhance capabilities of helicopter support team operations for future multi-modal logistic operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessi Stegall)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 01:42
|Photo ID:
|9497792
|VIRIN:
|260127-M-CX474-1730
|Resolution:
|5357x3573
|Size:
|5.21 MB
|Location:
|LANDING ZONE SWAN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CLB-4, HMH-466 Helicopter Support Team Training [Image 24 of 24], by Cpl Jessi Stegall