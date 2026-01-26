(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CLB-4, HMH-466 Helicopter Support Team Training [Image 22 of 24]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CLB-4, HMH-466 Helicopter Support Team Training

    LANDING ZONE SWAN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jessi Stegall 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Colby Battles, a logistics specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 4, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, removes paracord from a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle after a helicopter support team training event at Landing Zone Swan, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 27, 2026. Marines with CLB-4 supported 1st Marine Aircraft Wing to sustain proficiency and enhance capabilities of helicopter support team operations for future multi-modal logistic operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessi Stegall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 01:42
    Photo ID: 9497792
    VIRIN: 260127-M-CX474-1730
    Resolution: 5357x3573
    Size: 5.21 MB
    Location: LANDING ZONE SWAN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLB-4, HMH-466 Helicopter Support Team Training [Image 24 of 24], by Cpl Jessi Stegall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CLB-4, HMH-466 Helicopter Support Team Training
    CLB-4, HMH-466 Helicopter Support Team Training
    CLB-4, HMH-466 Helicopter Support Team Training
    CLB-4, HMH-466 Helicopter Support Team Training
    CLB-4, HMH-466 Helicopter Support Team Training
    CLB-4, HMH-466 Helicopter Support Team Training
    CLB-4, HMH-466 Helicopter Support Team Training
    CLB-4, HMH-466 Helicopter Support Team Training
    CLB-4, HMH-466 Helicopter Support Team Training
    CLB-4, HMH-466 Helicopter Support Team Training
    CLB-4, HMH-466 Helicopter Support Team Training
    CLB-4, HMH-466 Helicopter Support Team Training
    CLB-4, HMH-466 Helicopter Support Team Training
    CLB-4, HMH-466 Helicopter Support Team Training
    CLB-4, HMH-466 Helicopter Support Team Training
    CLB-4, HMH-466 Helicopter Support Team Training
    CLB-4, HMH-466 Helicopter Support Team Training
    CLB-4, HMH-466 Helicopter Support Team Training
    CLB-4, HMH-466 Helicopter Support Team Training
    CLB-4, HMH-466 Helicopter Support Team Training
    CLB-4, HMH-466 Helicopter Support Team Training
    CLB-4, HMH-466 Helicopter Support Team Training
    CLB-4, HMH-466 Helicopter Support Team Training
    CLB-4, HMH-466 Helicopter Support Team Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HST
    1st MAW
    HMH-466
    3rd MLG
    CLB-4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery