CLB-4, HMH-466 Helicopter Support Team Training

A CH-53 helicopter with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 466, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 1st Marine Air Wing, conducts an external lift of a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle during a helicopter support team training event at Landing Zone Swan, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 27, 2026. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 4 supported 1st MAW to sustain proficiency and enhance capabilities of helicopter support team operations for future multi-modal logistic operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessi Stegall)