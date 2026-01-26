(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CLB-4, HMH-466 Helicopter Support Team Training [Image 21 of 24]

    CLB-4, HMH-466 Helicopter Support Team Training

    LANDING ZONE SWAN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jessi Stegall 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 4, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, prepare to attach a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle to a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 466, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 1st Marine Air Wing during a helicopter support team training event at Landing Zone Swan, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 27, 2026. Marines with CLB-4 supported 1st MAW to sustain proficiency and enhance capabilities of helicopter support team operations for future multi-modal logistic operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessi Stegall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 01:42
    Photo ID: 9497791
    VIRIN: 260127-M-CX474-1719
    Resolution: 5164x7742
    Size: 7.02 MB
    Location: LANDING ZONE SWAN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLB-4, HMH-466 Helicopter Support Team Training [Image 24 of 24], by Cpl Jessi Stegall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HST
    1st MAW
    HMH-466
    3rd MLG
    CLB-4

