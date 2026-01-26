U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 4, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, prepare to attach a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle to a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 466, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 1st Marine Air Wing during a helicopter support team training event at Landing Zone Swan, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 27, 2026. Marines with CLB-4 supported 1st MAW to sustain proficiency and enhance capabilities of helicopter support team operations for future multi-modal logistic operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessi Stegall)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 01:42
|Photo ID:
|9497791
|VIRIN:
|260127-M-CX474-1719
|Resolution:
|5164x7742
|Size:
|7.02 MB
|Location:
|LANDING ZONE SWAN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, CLB-4, HMH-466 Helicopter Support Team Training [Image 24 of 24], by Cpl Jessi Stegall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.