U.S. Army Sgt. Quinton J. Overholser, a paralegal NCO assigned to 4th Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), poses in his office Jan. 23, 2026.
1st SFG (A) conducts special operations throughout the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility to support command objectives and U.S. national interests. The group maintains and employs units capable of executing the full spectrum of special operations at a moment’s notice with allies, partners, and the joint force. Committed to excellence and the pursuit of tactical mastery, the group aims to uphold its legacy as the Indo-Pacific’s preferred and most lethal special operations entity.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alec Byrd)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 16:46
|Photo ID:
|9497200
|VIRIN:
|260123-A-SC389-6729
|Resolution:
|4016x4640
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) Soldier wins 2025 USARPAC Best Paralegal Warrior Competition [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Alec Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) Soldier wins 2025 USARPAC Best Paralegal Warrior Competition
No keywords found.