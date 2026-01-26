(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) Soldier wins 2025 USARPAC Best Paralegal Warrior Competition

    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) Soldier wins 2025 USARPAC Best Paralegal Warrior Competition

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Alec Byrd 

    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Sgt. Quinton J. Overholser, a paralegal assigned to 4th Battalion,1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), works in his office conducting routine paralegal duties, Jan. 23, 2026.

    1st SFG (A) conducts special operations throughout the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility to support command objectives and U.S. national interests. The group maintains and employs units capable of executing the full spectrum of special operations at a moment’s notice with allies, partners, and the joint force. Committed to excellence and the pursuit of tactical mastery, the group aims to uphold its legacy as the Indo-Pacific’s preferred and most lethal special operations entity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alec Byrd)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 16:48
    Photo ID: 9497199
    VIRIN: 260123-A-SC389-3331
    Resolution: 5367x3583
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) Soldier wins 2025 USARPAC Best Paralegal Warrior Competition [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Alec Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Paralegal
    1st Special Force Group (Airborne)
    Competition

