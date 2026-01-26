1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) Soldier wins 2025 USARPAC Best Paralegal Warrior Competition

U.S. Army Sgt. Quinton J. Overholser, a paralegal NCO assigned to 4th Battalion,1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), runs in a 12-mile ruck march during the 2025 Best Paralegal Warrior Competition at Ford Island, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2026. Throughout the competition, paralegals demonstrated their ability to operate in austere, high-stress environments while upholding the highest standards of the Army Legal Corps.
1st SFG (A) conducts special operations throughout the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility to support command objectives and U.S. national interests. The group maintains and employs units capable of executing the full spectrum of special operations at a moment’s notice with allies, partners, and the joint force. Committed to excellence and the pursuit of tactical mastery, the group aims to uphold its legacy as the Indo-Pacific’s preferred and most lethal special operations entity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Egypt Johnson)
