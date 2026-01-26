1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) Soldier wins 2025 USARPAC Best Paralegal Warrior Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Shawn Smith, USARPAC Staff Judge Advocate, center, awarded the Army Commendation Medal to Sgt. Quinton J. Overholser, a paralegal assigned to 4th Battalion,1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), during a ceremony for winning the 2026 USARPAC Best Paralegal Warrior Competition, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Jan. 15, 2026. The 2026 U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) Best Paralegal Warrior Competition showcased the exceptional skill, resilience, and professionalism of the Army’s paralegal Soldiers across the Pacific theater.



1st SFG (A) conducts special operations throughout the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility to support command objectives and U.S. national interests. The group maintains and employs units capable of executing the full spectrum of special operations at a moment’s notice with allies, partners, and the joint force. Committed to excellence and the pursuit of tactical mastery, the group aims to uphold its legacy as the Indo-Pacific’s preferred and most lethal special operations entity.



(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Egypt Johnson)