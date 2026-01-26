(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Vandenberg Continues Dune Restoration Project

    Vandenberg Continues Dune Restoration Project

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Vandenberg’s 30th Civil Engineer Squadron works on dune treatment operations during an ongoing dune restoration project at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026. The dune restoration project aims to promote nesting sites for animals, such as the special status western snowy plover, located along Vandenberg’s beach habitats on California’s central coast. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 15:24
    VIRIN: 260121-X-DW038-1004
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Vandenberg Continues Dune Restoration Project, by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

