Vandenberg Continues Dune Restoration Project

Vandenberg’s 30th Civil Engineer Squadron works on dune treatment operations during an ongoing dune restoration project at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026. The dune restoration project aims to promote nesting sites for animals, such as the special status western snowy plover, located along Vandenberg’s beach habitats on California’s central coast. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)