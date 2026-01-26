(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Vandenberg Continues Dune Restoration Project [Image 1 of 4]

    Vandenberg Continues Dune Restoration Project

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Jackson Taylor, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron biological scientist, stands on a dune habitat at Wall Beach at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026. Taylor oversees Vandenberg’s dune restoration project, collaborating with the 30 CES horizontal maintenance team. The contour plot Taylor stands on has created an artificial notch in the dune system replicating natural processes. This allows sand to accumulate farther back into the dunes, creating a more suitable habitat for animals, such as the special status western snowy plover. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    VIRIN: 260121-X-DW038-1001
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Vandenberg Continues Dune Restoration Project [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS

    Biology
    Vandenberg
    Environmental protection
    dune
    space force
    air force

