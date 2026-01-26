Vandenberg Continues Dune Restoration Project

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jackson Taylor, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron biological scientist, stands on a dune habitat at Wall Beach at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026. Taylor oversees Vandenberg’s dune restoration project, collaborating with the 30 CES horizontal maintenance team. The contour plot Taylor stands on has created an artificial notch in the dune system replicating natural processes. This allows sand to accumulate farther back into the dunes, creating a more suitable habitat for animals, such as the special status western snowy plover. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)