Vandenberg Continues Dune Restoration Project

Vandenberg’s 30th Civil Engineer Squadron works on dune treatment during the dune restoration project at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026. Featuring four treatment types (control, contour, herbicide, and combination), the restoration project maintains the dune system while providing a safer and larger living habitat for animals such as the special status western snowy plover and native vegetation. Treatment types were created in collaboration with researchers at the University of California Santa Barbara and others. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)