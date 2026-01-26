Vandenberg Continues Dune Restoration Project

Jackson Taylor, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron biological scientist, stands on one of the contour dune plots at Wall Beach at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026. The primary goal of a contour treatment plot is to push sand back to allow for a more livable area for animals, like the western snowy plover, to naturally protect them from strong winds and high tides. Vandenberg maintains its land in a continued effort with environmental stewardship, balancing environmental mission requirements with responsible management of its ecosystem. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 15:24
|Photo ID:
|9497100
|VIRIN:
|260121-X-DW038-1003
|Resolution:
|4018x2673
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
