Joint USAF–RAF planning keeps Project MACE on track

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 501st Combat Support Wing and Royal Air Force personnel collaborate during a working group at RAF Fairford, England, Jan. 26, 2026, to discuss joint passenger and cargo movement training requirements. Face-to-face engagement between USAF and RAF teams helps strengthen partnerships and improve interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)