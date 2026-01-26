Joint USAF–RAF planning keeps Project MACE on track

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen and Royal Air Force personnel from across the 501st Combat Support Wing and RAF Brize Norton listen during a joint planning discussion at RAF Fairford, England, Jan. 26, 2026. Members met to better understand process nuances and identify additional planning factors for upcoming joint passenger and cargo movement training in support of Project MACE. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)