(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint USAF–RAF planning keeps Project MACE on track [Image 5 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Joint USAF–RAF planning keeps Project MACE on track

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.25.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and Royal Air Force personnel from across the 501st Combat Support Wing and RAF Brize Norton listen during a joint planning discussion at RAF Fairford, England, Jan. 26, 2026. Members met to better understand process nuances and identify additional planning factors for upcoming joint passenger and cargo movement training in support of Project MACE. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 10:54
    Photo ID: 9496518
    VIRIN: 260126-F-KS661-1005
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 6.79 MB
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint USAF–RAF planning keeps Project MACE on track [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint USAF–RAF planning keeps Project MACE on track
    Joint USAF–RAF planning keeps Project MACE on track
    Joint USAF–RAF planning keeps Project MACE on track
    Joint USAF–RAF planning keeps Project MACE on track
    Joint USAF–RAF planning keeps Project MACE on track
    Joint USAF–RAF planning keeps Project MACE on track
    Joint USAF–RAF planning keeps Project MACE on track
    Joint USAF–RAF planning keeps Project MACE on track
    Joint USAF–RAF planning keeps Project MACE on track
    Joint USAF–RAF planning keeps Project MACE on track

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pathfinders
    501st
    Combat Support Wing
    CSW
    Partnership
    Project MACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery