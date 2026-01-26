U.S. Air Force Airmen and Royal Air Force personnel discuss operational considerations during a joint planning meeting at RAF Fairford, England, Jan. 26, 2026. Working through planning challenges together helps improve efficiency and interoperability for future joint operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 10:54
|Photo ID:
|9496520
|VIRIN:
|260126-F-KS661-1007
|Resolution:
|5399x3599
|Size:
|4.75 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint USAF–RAF planning keeps Project MACE on track [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.