Joint USAF–RAF planning keeps Project MACE on track

Members from the 501st Combat Support Wing and RAF Brize Norton review planning materials during a joint meeting at RAF Fairford, England, Jan. 26, 2026. The session focused on identifying process nuances and additional planning factors to support upcoming Project MACE training events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)