Joint USAF–RAF planning keeps Project MACE on track

U.S. Air Force and Royal Air Force personnel engage in group discussions during a joint planning event at RAF Fairford, England, Jan. 26, 2026. The meeting supported Project MACE by identifying additional planning factors and reinforcing cooperation between allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 10:54
|Photo ID:
|9496519
|VIRIN:
|260126-F-KS661-1006
|Resolution:
|5369x3579
|Size:
|4.41 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
