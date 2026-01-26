Joint USAF–RAF planning keeps Project MACE on track

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force and Royal Air Force personnel engage in group discussions during a joint planning event at RAF Fairford, England, Jan. 26, 2026. The meeting supported Project MACE by identifying additional planning factors and reinforcing cooperation between allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)