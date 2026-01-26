Researching data on winter storm accidents

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lakiesha Williams, left, an all-source intel analyst, and Senior Airmen Jacob Dodd, multi-domain operations aviator, both assigned to the 118th Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard, research data on winter storm accidents for potential mission tasking on January 27, 2026 in Smyrna, Tennessee. Soldiers assigned to the 35th Division Sustainment Brigade and Airmen assigned to the 118th Wing gathered to respond during a winter storm relief mission tasking in the middle Tennessee area. (U.S. Air National Guard photo taken by Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens.)