U.S. Army National Guardsmen assigned to the 35th Division Sustainment Brigade, Tennessee Army National Guard, act as ground guides for Light Medium Tactical Vehicles on January 26, 2026 in Smyrna, Tennessee. Soldiers assigned to the 35th Division Sustainment Brigade and Airmen assigned to the 118th Wing gathered to respond during a winter storm relief mission tasking in the middle Tennessee area. (U.S. Air National Guard photo taken by Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens.)