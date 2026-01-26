Form review

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Titus Wright, chemical and maintenance repair specialist, assigned to the 777 Support Maintenance Company, Sfc. Andrew Bowen, 88M motor transport operator, assigned to the 1175th Transportation Company, and Spc. Esteban Hurtado, automated logistics specialist, also assigned to the 777 Support Maintenance Company, Tennessee Army National Guard, reviewing vehicle forms on January 26, 2026 in Smyrna, Tennessee. Soldiers assigned to the 35th Division Sustainment Brigade and Airmen assigned to the 118th Wing gathered to respond during a winter storm relief mission tasking in the middle Tennessee area. (U.S. Air National Guard photo taken by Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens.)