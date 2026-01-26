High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle prep

U.S. Army Sgt. Su Paw, chemical biological radiological nuclear specialist, assigned to the 35th Division Sustainment Brigade, Tennessee Army National Guard, unfolds a rear view mirror on a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle January 26, 2026 in Smyrna, Tennessee. Soldiers assigned to the 35th Division Sustainment Brigade and Airmen assigned to the 118th Wing gathered to respond during a winter storm relief mission tasking in the middle Tennessee area. (U.S. Air National Guard photo taken by Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens.)
|01.26.2026
|01.28.2026 10:56
|9496460
|260126-Z-CG070-7169
|6048x4024
|4.95 MB
|SMYRNA, TENNESSEE, US
|0
|0
