High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle prep

U.S. Army Sgt. Su Paw, chemical biological radiological nuclear specialist, assigned to the 35th Division Sustainment Brigade, Tennessee Army National Guard, unfolds a rear view mirror on a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle January 26, 2026 in Smyrna, Tennessee. Soldiers assigned to the 35th Division Sustainment Brigade and Airmen assigned to the 118th Wing gathered to respond during a winter storm relief mission tasking in the middle Tennessee area. (U.S. Air National Guard photo taken by Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens.)