Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. William Webb, wheeled vehicle mechanic, assigned to the 1175th Transportation Company, Tennessee Army National Guard, checking the oil in a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle in Smyrna, Tennessee on January 26, 2026. Soldiers assigned to the 35th Division Sustainment Brigade and Airmen assigned to the 118th Wing gathered to respond during a winter storm relief mission tasking in the middle Tennessee area. (U.S. Air National Guard photo taken by Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens.)