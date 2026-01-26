(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oil check [Image 3 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Oil check

    SMYRNA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens 

    118th Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard

    U.S. Army Spc. William Webb, wheeled vehicle mechanic, assigned to the 1175th Transportation Company, Tennessee Army National Guard, checking the oil in a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle in Smyrna, Tennessee on January 26, 2026. Soldiers assigned to the 35th Division Sustainment Brigade and Airmen assigned to the 118th Wing gathered to respond during a winter storm relief mission tasking in the middle Tennessee area. (U.S. Air National Guard photo taken by Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 10:55
    Photo ID: 9496469
    VIRIN: 260126-Z-CG070-6096
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.45 MB
    Location: SMYRNA, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oil check [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Xaviera Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ground guides
    Form review
    Oil check
    High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle prep
    Building a winter weather report
    Winter road closure research
    Researching data on winter storm accidents
    Presenting winter storm open source intel
    Discussing research

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Snow
    Winter
    ARNG
    weather
    community
    storm

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery