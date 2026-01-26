(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NDW Firefighters Clear Facility Entrances After Snowstorm

    NDW Firefighters Clear Facility Entrances After Snowstorm

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Phillip Smarz 

    Naval Support Activity Washington

    A member of the Naval District Washington Fire Department shovels snow from the entrance of Building 122 at the Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C., Jan. 27, 2026. Firefighters cleared access to emergency response facilities during base-wide winter weather recovery operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Phillip Smarz)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 09:04
    VIRIN: 260127-N-WR880-1005
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NDW Firefighters Clear Facility Entrances After Snowstorm, by Phillip Smarz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

