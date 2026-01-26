A member of the Naval District Washington Fire Department shovels snow from the entrance of Building 122 at the Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C., Jan. 27, 2026. Firefighters cleared access to emergency response facilities during base-wide winter weather recovery operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Phillip Smarz)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 09:04
|Photo ID:
|9496344
|VIRIN:
|260127-N-WR880-1005
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.69 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NDW Firefighters Clear Facility Entrances After Snowstorm [Image 6 of 6], by Phillip Smarz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.