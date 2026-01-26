A cleared walkway cuts through high snowdrifts between historic brick facilities at the Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C., Jan. 27, 2026. Base personnel worked to clear primary footpaths to ensure safe transit for civilian and military personnel after significant snowfall. (U.S. Navy photo by Phillip Smarz)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 09:04
|Photo ID:
|9496339
|VIRIN:
|260127-N-WR880-1003
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.94 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Personnel Clear Walkways Following Washington Navy Yard Snowfall [Image 6 of 6], by Phillip Smarz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.