Naval Heritage Displays Buried in Snow

A historic naval gun sits partially buried in snow following a winter storm at the Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C., Jan. 27, 2026. The Washington Navy Yard serves as the "Quarterdeck of the Navy" and is home to numerous outdoor static displays representing centuries of naval heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Phillip Smarz)