A historic naval gun sits partially buried in snow following a winter storm at the Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C., Jan. 27, 2026. The Washington Navy Yard serves as the "Quarterdeck of the Navy" and is home to numerous outdoor static displays representing centuries of naval heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Phillip Smarz)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 09:04
|Photo ID:
|9496341
|VIRIN:
|260127-N-WR880-1004
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.87 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Heritage Displays Buried in Snow [Image 6 of 6], by Phillip Smarz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.