    Washington Navy Yard Recovers from Winter Storm [Image 1 of 6]

    Washington Navy Yard Recovers from Winter Storm

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Phillip Smarz 

    Naval Support Activity Washington

    A snow-covered sidewalk lines the Central Yard at the Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C., Jan. 27, 2026. Directional signage identifies paths to the National Museum of the U.S. Navy and Admiral Willard Park following a winter storm that blanketed the National Capital Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Phillip Smarz)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 09:04
    Photo ID: 9496337
    VIRIN: 260127-N-WR880-1001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.82 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, Washington Navy Yard Recovers from Winter Storm [Image 6 of 6], by Phillip Smarz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Washington Navy Yard Recovers from Winter Storm
    Historic Commandant’s Office Covered in Snow
    Personnel Clear Walkways Following Washington Navy Yard Snowfall
    Naval Heritage Displays Buried in Snow
    NDW Firefighters Clear Facility Entrances After Snowstorm
    Winter Weather at the Navy's Oldest Shore Establishment

    washington navy yard
    Snow & Ice Safety

