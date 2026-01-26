Washington Navy Yard Recovers from Winter Storm

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A snow-covered sidewalk lines the Central Yard at the Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C., Jan. 27, 2026. Directional signage identifies paths to the National Museum of the U.S. Navy and Admiral Willard Park following a winter storm that blanketed the National Capital Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Phillip Smarz)