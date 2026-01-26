Historic Commandant’s Office Covered in Snow

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Snow blankets the grounds of the Middendorf Building, the historic Commandant’s Office, at the Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C., Jan. 27, 2026. Built in 1838, the structure is a designated National Historic Landmark and serves as a centerpiece of the Navy’s oldest shore establishment. (U.S. Navy photo by Phillip Smarz)