Historic Commandant’s Office Covered in Snow

Snow blankets the grounds of the Middendorf Building, the historic Commandant’s Office, at the Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C., Jan. 27, 2026. Built in 1838, the structure is a designated National Historic Landmark and serves as a centerpiece of the Navy’s oldest shore establishment. (U.S. Navy photo by Phillip Smarz)
