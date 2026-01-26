(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Historic Commandant’s Office Covered in Snow [Image 2 of 6]

    Historic Commandant’s Office Covered in Snow

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Phillip Smarz 

    Naval Support Activity Washington

    Snow blankets the grounds of the Middendorf Building, the historic Commandant’s Office, at the Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C., Jan. 27, 2026. Built in 1838, the structure is a designated National Historic Landmark and serves as a centerpiece of the Navy’s oldest shore establishment. (U.S. Navy photo by Phillip Smarz)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 09:04
    Photo ID: 9496338
    VIRIN: 260127-N-WR880-1002
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Historic Commandant’s Office Covered in Snow [Image 6 of 6], by Phillip Smarz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

