379th ECES conducts immersive training on KC-135

U.S. Air Force 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services firefighters pack up after a training on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2026. The firefighters improved their fire emergency response time and strengthened their low-visibility rescue tactics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)