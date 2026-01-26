379th ECES conduct immersive training on KC-135

A U.S. Air Force 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services firefighter walks through a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2026. A fog machine filled the aircraft to better immerse firefighters and prepare them for real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)
