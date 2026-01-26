(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    379th ECES conduct immersive training on KC-135 [Image 2 of 6]

    379th ECES conduct immersive training on KC-135

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services firefighter walks through a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2026. A fog machine filled the aircraft to better immerse firefighters and prepare them for real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)

    This work, 379th ECES conduct immersive training on KC-135 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

