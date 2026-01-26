(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    379th ECES conduct immersive training on KC-135 [Image 1 of 6]

    379th ECES conduct immersive training on KC-135

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Miguel Sullivan, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services firefighter, hooks a ladder onto a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2026. The training prepared firefighters for real-world scenarios by allowing them to become familiar with airframes they are responsible for protecting against fires. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    This work, 379th ECES conduct immersive training on KC-135 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

