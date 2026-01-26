379th ECES conducts immersive training on KC-135

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Troy Baker, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services firefighter, looks out of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2026. The training prepared firefighters for real-world scenarios by allowing them to get familiar with airframes that they are responsible for protecting against fires. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)