U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Troy Baker, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services firefighter, looks out of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2026. The training prepared firefighters for real-world scenarios by allowing them to get familiar with airframes that they are responsible for protecting against fires. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 07:18
|Photo ID:
|9496226
|VIRIN:
|260127-F-PQ421-1213
|Resolution:
|5784x3848
|Size:
|5.49 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 379th ECES conducts immersive training on KC-135 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.