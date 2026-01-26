379th ECES conducts immersive training on KC-135

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Nicholas Tim, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services firefighter, unlocks the side door of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2026. The fully immersive training exposed the firefighters to highly realistic fire scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)