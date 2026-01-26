(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    113th MPAD Welcomes New First Sergeant [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    113th MPAD Welcomes New First Sergeant

    FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO

    01.24.2026

    Photo by Pvt. Xavier Tossas 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Mabel Medina removes the rank of her daughter, U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina, first sergeant of the 113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 101st Troop Command of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard, during her promotion ceremony at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, Jan 24, 2026. The military uses promotions to recognize performance and experience while ensuring the right leaders are in place to accomplish the mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Xavier Tossas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 19:11
    Photo ID: 9495618
    VIRIN: 260124-Z-EO330-1526
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.75 MB
    Location: FORT BUCHANAN, PR
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 113th MPAD Welcomes New First Sergeant [Image 8 of 8], by PV1 Xavier Tossas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    113th MPAD Holds Family Briefing
    113th MPAD Holds Family Briefing
    113th MPAD Holds Family Briefing
    113th MPAD Holds Family Briefing
    113th MPAD Welcomes New First Sergeant
    113th MPAD Welcomes New First Sergeant
    113th MPAD Welcomes New First Sergeant
    113th MPAD Welcomes New First Sergeant

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldiers
    113th MPAD
    101st Troop Command
    Siempre Presente
    Family
    Promotion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery