Lizzy Lozano, Soldier and Family Readiness Specialist for the Puerto Rico National Guard briefs military family members about financial benefits at a Family Readiness Group briefing at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, Jan. 24, 2026. The military uses FRGs to support families and share information so service members can stay focused on the mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Xavier Tossas)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 19:11
|Photo ID:
|9495615
|VIRIN:
|260124-Z-EO330-1248
|Resolution:
|5118x3412
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|FORT BUCHANAN, PR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 113th MPAD Holds Family Briefing [Image 8 of 8], by PV1 Xavier Tossas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.