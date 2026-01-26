113th MPAD Welcomes New First Sergeant

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired Army Brig. Gen. Paul Dahlen presents a coin to U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina, first sergeant of the 113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 101st Troop Command of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard, during her promotion ceremony at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, Jan 24, 2026. The military uses promotions to recognize performance and experience while ensuring the right leaders are in place to accomplish the mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Xavier Tossas)