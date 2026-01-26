113th MPAD Holds Family Briefing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Warimar Vidro Rodríguez, commander of the 113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, shares information to military family members about the services and benefits at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, Jan. 24, 2026. The military uses Family Readiness Groups to support families and share information so service members can stay focused on the mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Xavier Tossas)