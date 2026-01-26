(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    113th MPAD Holds Family Briefing [Image 1 of 8]

    113th MPAD Holds Family Briefing

    FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO

    01.24.2026

    Photo by Pvt. Xavier Tossas 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Capt. Warimar Vidro Rodríguez, commander of the 113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, shares information to military family members about the services and benefits at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, Jan. 24, 2026. The military uses Family Readiness Groups to support families and share information so service members can stay focused on the mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Xavier Tossas)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2026
    VIRIN: 260124-Z-EO330-1019
    Location: FORT BUCHANAN, PR
    This work, 113th MPAD Holds Family Briefing [Image 8 of 8], by PV1 Xavier Tossas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

