113th MPAD Holds Family Briefing

Children of service members play around in the bounce house at the Family Readiness Group briefing at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, Jan. 24, 2026. The military uses Family Readiness Groups to support families and share information so service members can stay focused on the mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Xavier Tossas)