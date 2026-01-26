(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Supports Flight Operations

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Supports Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.25.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Adam Barnett 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 26, 2026) - U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Bradley Willey signals to a U.S. Navy CMV-22B Osprey, assigned to Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Jan. 26, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adam Barnett)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026
    VIRIN: 260126-N-AM412-1082
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Supports Flight Operations [Image 31 of 31], by PO3 Adam Barnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

