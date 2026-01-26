(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Live Fire Exercise [Image 21 of 31]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Live Fire Exercise

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.25.2026

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Tyler Harstad 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 26, 2026) U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Taylor Bendig fires an M18 service pistol on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Jan. 26, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Tyler Harstad)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 18:51
    Photo ID: 9495601
    VIRIN: 260126-N-UA586-1344
    Resolution: 5586x3491
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Live Fire Exercise [Image 31 of 31], by SR Tyler Harstad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Live Fire Exercise
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Live Fire Exercise
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Live Fire Exercise
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Live Fire Exercise
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Live Fire Exercise
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Supports Morale Event
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Supports Morale Event
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Sailors Prepare Meals
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Sailor Prepares a Meal
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Supports Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Supports Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Supports Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Supports Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Supports Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Supports Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Supports Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Live Fire Exercise
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Live Fire Exercise
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Live Fire Exercise
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Live Fire Exercise
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Live Fire Exercise
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Live Fire Exercise
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Live Fire Exercise
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Live Fire Exercise
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Live Fire Exercise
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Live Fire Exercise
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Live Fire Exercise
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Live Fire Exercise
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Live Fire Exercise
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Live Fire Exercise
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Live Fire Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery