USS Theodore Roosevelt Supports Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 26, 2026) – U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Zachary Linderman, assigned to Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30, signals to a CMV-22B Osprey, assigned to VRM 50, to land on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class Aircraft Carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Jan. 26, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting training to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maddix Almeyda)